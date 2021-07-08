2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga County corrections officer indicted for rape of inmate

Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a corrections officer for sexual assaults within the county jail.

Andre Julius Bacsa was indicted on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, five counts of kidnapping, one count of sexual imposition and one count of intimidation of a crime victim.

Bacsa was arrested on June 29 and placed on administrative leave.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland.

Bacsa was hired by the county on March 18, 2019.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned on July 12.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Travonce Backie (Source: Stark County Jail)
Canton man accused of beating 85-year-old retired steel worker wants to change his plea
In the Census’s Bureau’s latest survey done in June, nearly 250,000 Ohio renters surveyed said...
Ohio renters fear eviction as agencies work to disburse millions of dollars in federal assistance before evection moratorium ends
22-year-old man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Streetsboro
22-year-old man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Streetsboro
William Douglas Fields appears in court on Thursday, July 8.
Man accused of ‘brutal attack’ on St. Augustine employee pleads not guilty