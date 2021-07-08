Cuyahoga County corrections officer indicted for rape of inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a corrections officer for sexual assaults within the county jail.

Andre Julius Bacsa was indicted on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, five counts of kidnapping, one count of sexual imposition and one count of intimidation of a crime victim.

Bacsa was arrested on June 29 and placed on administrative leave.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland.

Bacsa was hired by the county on March 18, 2019.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned on July 12.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.