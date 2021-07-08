Delly headed home, to resume career down under

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Matthew Dellavedova is headed home.

The Cavs fan favorite has agreed to terms with Melbourne United, a pro team in Australia, according to Olgun Uluc of ESPN+.

Dellavedova, 30, is an unrestricted free agent.

He averaged 5.5 points in 9 NBA seasons but missed most of the last 2 years with injuries.

Melbourne United has won 2 of the last 3 titles in the NBL.

Dellavedova is also expected to play for Australia in the upcoming Olympics.

