FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front situated to our north and west this morning. This boundary slowly tracks through tonight. Rounds of showers and storms in the forecast today and tonight. There is a chance that a few of the storms could reach severe limits this afternoon and evening. Strong winds and heavy rain the main hazards. Be prepared for an unsettled day. High temperatures in the 70s this afternoon due to the cloud cover and high chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms tonight. It will remain humid until the front crosses. A noticeable change tomorrow as we will turn cooler and less humid. More clouds than sun with just isolated showers and storms around. A little better risk of rain east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees. A comfortable Saturday ahead with more in the way of sunshine. A small chance of a showers east of Cleveland. High temperatures in the 70s.

