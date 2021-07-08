Flashing for the draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State pitcher Luke Albright could be picked in the first five rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft which starts on Sunday. “Who really knows though,” he said.

Albright, a native of Fishers, Indiana, came to Kent State because of the track record of winning and getting players drafted. “There was somebody new every year, it seemed like,” said Albright. “Just when I was coming in Joey Murray was leaving. Now he’s having great success in Triple-A. Before that Zach Willeman, even when I was there, Johnny Matthews, Connor Wollersheim, there always seems to be pitchers, pitchers and pitchers.”

Albright looks to be the next good one plucked in the draft.

