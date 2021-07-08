Head-on crash into tree kills 33-year-old man in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man is dead after his car hit a mailbox before crashing into a tree head-on in Perry Township at approximately 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lt. L.T. Shirkey said Ryan R. Smith of Alliance was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Silverado east on Richville Drive near Surmay Avenue when he went left of center, overcorrected, went off the right side of the road, and struck a mailbox.

Smith overcorrected again and drove left of center, then off the right side of the road, and crashed into a tree head-on, according to Shirkey.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Shirkey said.

According to the highway patrol, Smith was not wearing his seat belt, and alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

