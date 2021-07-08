2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of attacking St. Augustine employee to appear in court

St. Augustine has been helping people for decades, but needs volunteers in order to continue. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 50-year-old man accused of attacking a St. Augustine office manager will appear Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County court.

William Douglas Fields, of Lakewood, faces charges of felonious assault and abduction, court records show.

Fields is scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

Doris Everetts, of Cleveland, was inside the church rectory on June 23 when Fields assaulted her, she told 19 News in an interview after the attack.

Everetts, 56, suffered a concussion, cut on her face, jaw fracture and bruises.

She said Fields previously worked for St. Augustine and was working with the church as a Catholic Charities bus driver. She told police she’s known him for 10 years.

Father O’Donnell, the Pastor at St. Augustine, said Fields has a history of threats and violent behavior. He is banned from church property.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

