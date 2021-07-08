2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Hit or miss showers and storms around through this evening

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of showers and storms moved through NE Ohio earlier in the day.

While that activity has moved out of the area, we aren’t completely out of the woods just yet.

A few hit or miss showers and storms will pop up through the evening.

Tonight will also be cooler than recent evenings.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

With the passage of today’s cold front, Friday afternoon will also be much cooler than recent days.

Expect highs only around 70 degrees.

That’s 14 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

A few passing showers will develop on Friday, but it’s not going to rain all day.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend, but we won’t be seeing many 80s until next week.

If you’re making plans for the weekend, plan for a beautiful, dry day on Saturday.

Showers and storms will return to the region on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

