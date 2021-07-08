2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane (video)

OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane
OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Twitter))
By Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol crack a case from the sky.

The highway patrol said troopers were conducting a gun reduction initiative last week when a 45-year-old man kept pointing a laser at their plane.

OSP video shows their pilots track down the suspect.

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was arrested on a felony charge of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

Now, the highway patrol is reminding people: it is highly illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.

This incident happened in the Dayton area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Travonce Backie (Source: Stark County Jail)
Canton man accused of beating 85-year-old retired steel worker wants to change his plea
76-year-old Cleveland woman shot on city’s East side
Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cuyahoga County corrections officer indicted for rape of inmate
In the Census’s Bureau’s latest survey done in June, nearly 250,000 Ohio renters surveyed said...
Ohio renters fear eviction as agencies work to disburse millions of dollars in federal assistance before evection moratorium ends