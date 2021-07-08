OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane (video)
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol crack a case from the sky.
The highway patrol said troopers were conducting a gun reduction initiative last week when a 45-year-old man kept pointing a laser at their plane.
OSP video shows their pilots track down the suspect.
Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was arrested on a felony charge of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.
Now, the highway patrol is reminding people: it is highly illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.
This incident happened in the Dayton area.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.