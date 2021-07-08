Pregnant woman hit by driver in Akron and left for dead

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting a pregnant woman and leaving her for dead on the side of the road.

“In a matter of seconds, it was just like my life was before my eyes, you know,” said Lorain mother, Tyler Kyzer.

Kyzer still hasn’t named her son because she only met him once. He was born at 28 weeks after she was hit by a car.

“I’m on a floor where there’s other babies and every day, I hear somebody else’s baby cry and I’ve never heard mine cry once and everybody gets to go to sleep with their babies next to them and I don’t get to go to sleep with mine next to me,” said Kyzer.

The 22-year-old talking to us from her hospital bed said she was headed to a friend’s place last Wednesday night in Akron. She said when her driver missed the turn she decided to get out and walk instead of going around construction on West Market Street again. As she was crossing West North Street a white car hit her from behind.

“I remember doing like a back flip-type deal in the air before I hit the ground,” said Kyzer.

She saw the car stop and roll down their windows, but then they took off.

“I remember seeing the brake lights and the passengers and the driver’s windows both went down almost halfway, and they were tinted,” said Kyzer.

She said at least six other cars passed her by, but no one got out to help her and just when she had nearly given up hope. A man finally came to her rescue. She hopes she can one day thank him in person.

“That man was an angel, like, he saved my life and my baby’s life, and I don’t even think he realized what he did,” said Kyzer.

Akron police are still looking for the driver and they are encouraging the public to reach out with any information.

“My baby could be dead, I could be dead, you know,” the mother of three said. “We’re both not and I’m willing to forgive whoever it is because I don’t want to harbor resentment inside of me and relive this moment every day of my life.”

Kyzer had to have an emergency C-section right away. Her son was born weighing just three lbs.

“If my son had not made it, I don’t know what I would’ve done,” said Kyzer.

Her injuries include a broken tail bone, a broken pelvis, and a fractured hip. She had surgery last week and took her first steps Wednesday, earlier than expected.

“It hurt, but I did it,” she said.

Kyzer is going home from the hospital on Thursday, and she will start outpatient physical therapy, her son, however, will remain in the NICU and she’s still not sure when he’ll come home

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.