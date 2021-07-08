Sen. Sherrod Brown shares new pictures of Jan. 6 aftermath inside U.S. Capitol

(WOIO) - Six months after the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio shared pictures of what he saw the day after the attack that left five people dead.

The pictures, taken the morning of Jan. 7, show windows boarded up and furniture strewn about inside the Capitol.

This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th.



I took these exactly six months ago - the morning after the insurrection.



This is what I saw in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/1atviIbBwa — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 7, 2021

Brown was among the 43 senators who voted Trump guilty of incitement of insurrection for his actions on Jan 6. He also called the rioters at the Capitol that day “domestic terrorists.”

