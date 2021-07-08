2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stow teen rescues woman, child from ocean during summer vacation in NC

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager from Stow will have quite the summer vacation story to tell when he returns for his sophomore year at Hiram College this fall.

Travis Shrout, 18, rescued a woman and her son as they drifted about 50 yards into the Atlantic Ocean.

“It was such a crazy experience, my adrenaline was going so hard,” Shrout told 19 News.

Shrout was with his family in Topsail beach, NC, just before the Fourth of July when he noticed the two struggling in the water.

He yelled out to see if they needed help — they did.

“That’s when I first started going,” he recalled, swimming toward them with his bodyboard. “Her son started to drift away from her because she couldn’t hold him up anymore. So I took my strap off and handed her the board then swam as hard as I could to him.”

Now separated, the boy struggled on his own.

“He was bobbing up and down in the water. I got to him, then she got over to me with the board and we were able just kind of float in,” he said.

Coincidentally, a Shrout family friend was testing a feature on his drone, which captured the dramatic rescue on camera.

As the three closed in on the shore, others offered a helping hand.

“Thank you to the kid who helped me bring them in, Andrew Leonard, I don’t know if I would have gotten them in without his help,” he said.

Shrout, who has lifeguard training at YMCA, spoke humbly about the rescue.

“I don’t think I’m a hero. I think God put me in the right place at the right time and I think anyone else in that situation would have done the same thing,” he said.

Shrout had never met the woman and child prior to the incident, the two families have kept in touch.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Shawn Bradberry's house on E. 153rd St. was damaged in a house fire months ago, and as of...
Cleveland resident faces huge bill, incomplete work on damaged home
Travis Shrout, 18, rescued a woman and her son as they drifted about 50 yards into the Atlantic...
Stow teenager rescues woman and child from ocean during summer vacation in North Carolina
Ohio renters fear eviction as agencies work to disburse federal assistance before moratorium ends
Ohio renters fear eviction as agencies work to disburse federal assistance before moratorium ends
CMHA resident says her apartment building’s broken mailboxes affects her livelihood.
CMHA resident says her apartment building’s broken mailboxes affects her livelihood