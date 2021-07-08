2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toledo police release body cam video of 12 people shot at block party

Body cam footage shows the chaotic scene as officers arrived to a shooting that killed one and...
Body cam footage shows the chaotic scene as officers arrived to a shooting that killed one and injured 11 others.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and 11 others injured after being shot a block party early Monday morning.

Toledo police said hundreds of people were fighting in the area of Lawrence and North Detroit Avenues around 12:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Toledo police released body camera footage from the first arriving officers.

<

According to Toledo Police Chief George Kral, more than 80 rounds were fired from multiple guns.

The victim has been identified as Stephon Johnson, 17.

There are no arrests and police said witnesses are not cooperating.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Car hits restaurant in Elyria (photos)
Car hits building in Elyria
Travonce Backie (Source: Stark County Jail)
Canton man accused of beating 85-year-old retired steel worker wants to change his plea
76-year-old Cleveland woman shot on city’s East side