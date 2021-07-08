Toledo police release body cam video of 12 people shot at block party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and 11 others injured after being shot a block party early Monday morning.

Toledo police said hundreds of people were fighting in the area of Lawrence and North Detroit Avenues around 12:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Toledo police released body camera footage from the first arriving officers.

According to Toledo Police Chief George Kral, more than 80 rounds were fired from multiple guns.

The victim has been identified as Stephon Johnson, 17.

There are no arrests and police said witnesses are not cooperating.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

