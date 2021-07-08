Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, July 7, officers responded to the 2600 block of Euclid Heights Boulevard for a report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint.

The victim was delivering food for Uber Eats and had just completed the delivery as she walked back to her vehicle.

Two suspects then approached her from the west, one grabbed the keys from her hand and ran to her vehicle.

The victim attempted to run after him but stopped when he brandished a handgun that he removed from his waist, according to a press release.

The other suspect grabbed the victim’s wristlet which contained her wallet and credit cards.

Both suspects entered the vehicle and left the area.

The vehicle was last seen driving southbound on East Overlook from Euclid Heights Blvd, according to the release.

The victim was not physically injured.

According to police, the suspects are described as two black males approximately 20-years-old.

The suspect with the gun was approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build and wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a possible college logo on it.

The second suspect is also described as having a tall, thin build and wearing a black hoodie.

The victim’s vehicle is a silver 2019 Nissan Rogue with Ohio License Plate HTJ2093.

The Police Department requests that anyone with information of this crime contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on our Tip Line at 216-291-5010.

According to the police, they are actively patrolling the area in an attempt to locate the suspects and also deter further incidents from occurring.

Anyone who observes any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the police immediately.

