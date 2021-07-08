University Heights couple carjacked at gunpoint in driveway

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to the grocery store ended with a couple getting carjacked at gunpoint by two teenage thieves.

It happened in University Heights on Tuesday in the victims’ driveway in broad daylight just before 7 p.m.

Police have stepped up patrols in the Fenwick Road area according to the victims. Detectives suspect the teenagers who are between 16 and 18 years old followed the couple home from the grocery store.

The female victim who agreed to talk to 19 News by telephone asked that we not release their identities, “It happened so fast I was just surprised there was a person pointing a gun at me.”

After leaving Whole Foods on Cedar Road and pulling into their driveway the woman and her fiancé received the scare of their life, “One went to the passenger side where my fiancé was and told him to get on the ground, so he did. The other one stayed on the driver’s side where I was and told me to drop everything, so I dropped my keys and my wallet.”

The teens who were dressed in black from head to toe and had even had black masks covering their faces took the couples’ 2018 Subaru at gunpoint, their groceries, their cell phones, and the female victim’s wallet and car keys.

The woman credits her fiance who had a gun pointed at his head for staying level-headed and telling her everything is going to be okay, “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever had happen to me.”

The female victim posted what happened during their ordeal on social media, hoping to warn friends and neighbors the two-armed suspects are still out there and to be aware of their surroundings.

She says the teens have robbed her of her security and even though police found one of her phones in the middle of the road, she’s had to change the locks on their doors because the thieves even took all of her keys. “The fact this happened to two normal people in this small, quiet neighborhood means it could happen to anybody.”

The carjacking victim says she has never been a fan of going to the grocery store, so that day she treated herself to a slice of cheesecake that was still in her car, and the teen suspects even took that. But in an incredibly kind gesture, Whole Foods replaced all of the couple’s stolen groceries, including that slice of cheesecake.

If you have any information that could lead to the suspects, please call University Heights Police.

