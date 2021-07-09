2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old dies in Warrensville Heights shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old male died early Saturday after being shot multiple times in Warrensville Heights.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Gladstone and Warrensville Center Roads for a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. on July 3.

Warrensville Heights police said there are no arrests.((Source: WOIO))

When officers got to the area, Christian Wagoner, of Warrensville Heights, was found lying near the road.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police have no arrests and are asking anyone with information to call them.

