22-year-old inmate dies in a Lorain County prison

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old inmate died earlier this week at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton.

Ohio prison officials confirmed to 19 News Shamar Stevenson died on July 6 and his death remains under investigation.

Stevenson was sent to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of attempted felonious assault in Erie County.

The Lorain County Coroner said it will take several weeks before they know Stevenson’s cause of death.

