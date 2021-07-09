5 kids, 1 adult injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of six family members are being treated at local hospitals after being injured in an early Friday morning house fire.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to the row house in the 7200 block of Otis Court at 4:45 a.m.

Fire happened on July 9, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

Five children and an adult woman were rescued from the home.

All the victims suffered from smoke inhalation. ((Source: WOIO))

A two-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman are in stable condition at University Hospitals.

An 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are in stable condition at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was an electrical shortage.

