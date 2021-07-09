2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 kids, 1 adult injured in Cleveland house fire

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of six family members are being treated at local hospitals after being injured in an early Friday morning house fire.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to the row house in the 7200 block of Otis Court at 4:45 a.m.

Fire happened on July 9, 2021.
Fire happened on July 9, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Five children and an adult woman were rescued from the home.

All the victims suffered from smoke inhalation.
All the victims suffered from smoke inhalation.((Source: WOIO))

A two-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman are in stable condition at University Hospitals.

An 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are in stable condition at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

All the victims are being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was an electrical shortage.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo sues Pittsburgh Zoo over name ‘Asian Lantern Festival’
Shamar Stevenson (Source: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
22-year-old inmate dies in a Lorain County prison
Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop
Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop
Dog killed in apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Dog killed in apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side