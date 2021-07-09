Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 48-year-old man early Friday morning after discovering guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

Marlon Travis is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle, weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.

An officer stopped Travis for reckless driving, according to a news release.

Akron police said an officer found cocaine in Travis’s pocket. They also found two guns, ecstasy, fentanyl and stolen license plates in the car.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. near the corners of Boulevard Street and Russell Avenue, according to the release.

Travis is in the Summit County Jail, police said.

