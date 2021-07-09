2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop

Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop
Akron police find cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, guns during traffic stop((Source: Akron Police Department))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 48-year-old man early Friday morning after discovering guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

Marlon Travis is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle, weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs.

An officer stopped Travis for reckless driving, according to a news release.

Akron police said an officer found cocaine in Travis’s pocket. They also found two guns, ecstasy, fentanyl and stolen license plates in the car.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. near the corners of Boulevard Street and Russell Avenue, according to the release.

Travis is in the Summit County Jail, police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Dog killed in apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Dog killed in apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Mary Guarendi-Walker, Kevin Walker (Source: Stark County Jail)
Stark County Grand Jury indicts parents accused of murdering their 18-month-old son
18-year-old dies in Warrensville Heights shooting
Trooper Charles Hoskin is credited with saving a man's life during a recent traffic stop.
Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs