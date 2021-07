CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news for Cavs guard Darius Garland, who’s been promoted to Team USA for the time being.

Sources: Team USA is promoting three Select Team members — San Antonio's Keldon Johnson, Cleveland's Darius Garland and Detroit’s Saddiq Bey — for exhibition games beginning Saturday. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton will join USAB after Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2021

Garland was one of 17 players named to the Select Team on June 1.

Garland averaged 17 points and 6 assists per game in his second season with the Cavs.

Darius Garland might be really, really good folks. — Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) July 9, 2021

