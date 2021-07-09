2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clergy Coalition encourages people vote early in a special Ohio election

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Voting is a right that a lot of people take for granted.

Cleveland Pastor Aaron Phillips says that needs to change especially now that early voting has begun in an Ohio special election.

This election affects residents in Cuyahoga and Summit Counties.

“People who came before us died for this particular right to vote, we always want to encourage people don’t take it for granted,” said Phillips.

On Friday, Pastor Phillips and other members of the Cleveland Clergy Coalition took to the steps of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to encourage people to vote early.

“Early voting is a great opportunity too because you don’t have to wait till the last day of elections where there are long lines,” said Phillips. “If you are concerned about COVID issues, we want to make sure you don’t have to worry about that.”

In case you’re wondering who’s on this ballot.

Shontel Brown and Nina Turner are battling it out to win Representative Marcia Fudge’s old seat.

Fudge’s seat went up for grabs after she was appointed the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Phillips added it doesn’t matter who you vote for, as long as your voice is heard.

