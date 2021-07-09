2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland FBI seeks to identify man accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June 29
Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June 29((Source: Cleveland FBI))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

The incident happened June 29 at the US Bank, located at 3705 Medina Road.

A bank teller was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the FBI.

Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June...
Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June 29((Source: Cleveland FBI))

The suspect wore a yellow safety vest, a blue LA Dodger’s baseball hat and a mask.

No one reported being injured during the robbery, according to the release.

Contact the Cleveland FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO with information. Reward money is available.

Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June...
Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June 29((Source: Cleveland FBI))

