Cleveland FBI seeks to identify man accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.

The incident happened June 29 at the US Bank, located at 3705 Medina Road.

A bank teller was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the FBI.

Do you know this man? The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police say he robbed a bank on June 29 ((Source: Cleveland FBI))

The suspect wore a yellow safety vest, a blue LA Dodger’s baseball hat and a mask.

No one reported being injured during the robbery, according to the release.

Contact the Cleveland FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO with information. Reward money is available.

