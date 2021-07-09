Cleveland FBI seeks to identify man accused of robbing bank at gunpoint
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI and Medina Township police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank.
The incident happened June 29 at the US Bank, located at 3705 Medina Road.
A bank teller was robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the FBI.
The suspect wore a yellow safety vest, a blue LA Dodger’s baseball hat and a mask.
No one reported being injured during the robbery, according to the release.
Contact the Cleveland FBI at 877-FBI-OHIO with information. Reward money is available.
