2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo sues Pittsburgh Zoo over name ‘Asian Lantern Festival’

Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo filed a lawsuit last week against the Pittsburgh Zoo over an event name.

The Cleveland zoo is accusing the Pittsburgh Zoo of trademark infringement for using the name “Asian Lantern Festival.”

Documents show the lawsuit was filed July 2 in federal court. The filing calls for action on “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false designation of origin.”

The lawsuit asks that the Pittsburgh Zoo cease use of the name, pay damages and legal fees, and issue corrective advertising.

The Pittsburgh Zoo did not ask permission to use the name for their light show, Cleveland Metroparks said in the lawsuit. The Pittsburgh Zoo’s “Asian Lantern Festival” is scheduled to happen later this summer.

Documents claim the Cleveland Metroparks originated and trademarked the name “Asian Lantern Festival” in 2018. When the Cleveland zoo trademarked the name, it was not in use elsewhere, according to the documents.

The lawsuit alleges that Pittsburgh Zoo staff visited Cleveland’s Asian Lantern Festival in 2020 before deciding to host a similar show. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s event is presented by Tianyu, the same organization providing a light display for the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Cleveland Metroparks learned of the Pittsburgh Zoo’s event on June 22, the lawsuit said. Just days later, officials emailed the Pittsburgh Zoo about their trademark and asked them to rebrand.

When the Pittsburgh Zoo didn’t respond, Cleveland Metroparks sent a cease-and-desist letter.

“On July 1, counsel for Pittsburgh Zoo sent a letter to Cleveland Metroparks asserting that Cleveland Metroparks cannot claim trademark rights,” the lawsuit said. “The letter also said that Pittsburgh Zoo would consider re-naming next year’s event, but made no guarantee.”

Cleveland Metroparks filed their lawsuit the next day.

The Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starts July 14.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Mayor Dan Horrigan appointed Steve Mylett as Chief of the Akron Police Department.
Akron police appoint new chief
East Cleveland City School District is the new director of the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching...
East Cleveland City School District hires new band director
Summit Metro Parks release ice cream flavor in honor of 100th anniversary
Summit Metro Parks release ice cream flavor in honor of 100th anniversary
Great Lakes Brewing to bring Christmas Ale in July to Progressive Field
Great Lakes Brewing to bring Christmas Ale in July to Progressive Field