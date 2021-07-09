Cleveland property owners answer call for help as trees damage resident’s fence, threaten more problems

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Workers subcontracted by Greater Cleveland Rentals trimmed trees Friday reaching over Lisa Clark’s property on E. 177th Street.

Clark called the 19 Troubleshooter tipline over a row of trees from a neighboring property that were damaging her fence.

“I really need this tree and this fence fixed,” she said.

The roots and trunks of the trees have slowly pushed the wood since she moved into her home in the mid-2000s. “All the nails and everything are coming out,” she explained, “not any good anymore.”

The growth also sparked animal problems, as they jump from the tallest branches onto Clark’s roof. She is also concerned that a tree could fall onto her property.

“Land somewhere on this car, or in my yard or damage something,” she said.

Clark tried reaching out to UR Holdings, who used to own the home. Clark claims representatives committed to maintaining the trees, but nothing materialized.

“They even started hanging up when I would call and say ‘hello,’” she explained.

Greater Cleveland Rentals currently owns the home, but Clark was not able to make a breakthrough with this company, either.

The tree-maintenance workers arrived shortly after 19 News called the company looking for updates on Clark’s complaints, and whether or not representatives were aware of them.

While the branches are now trimmed, Clark still hopes the company will take responsibility for her twisted fence.

