Cleveland woman turns 102

Alma Evans turned 102 today.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alma Evans turned 102 today!

Alma Evans celebrated her birthday at Ayden Health Care Euclid Beach in Cleveland.

Evans is one of 23 siblings and was born in 1919.

Her grandfather was a sharecropper and freed slave who shared many stories with her.

She has no children but has been a “spiritual mother” to her dozens of nieces and nephews.

Evans says her secret to living so long is getting home-cooked meals and lots of prayer.

Ayden Health Care tells us that she loves to laugh and poke fun at the nurses.

Evans has also lived through two pandemics, the flu of 1918 and COVID-19.

Happy Birthday, Alma!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

