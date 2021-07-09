Crocker Park events bring community back together

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After a summer cooped up due to the pandemic, Crocker Park’s Music in the Park summer series is back.

While many event organizers are planning to invest in virtual events moving forward.

Here at Crocker Park, they’re looking to bring back community and a dose of pre-pandemic life.

“They’re just a really fun, high-energy band that you kind of missed during the pandemic just being at a concert like that,” said communication manager Danielle Gross.

The band, Bad JuJu is kicking off the weekend on the big stage Friday night.

They are just one of the bands Crocker Park has lined up this summer.

“Everything from rock, to cover bands, and country,” said Gross " we have it throughout the entire season we started Memorial Day, and we’ll go through Labor Day”.

Crocker Park not only is highlighting artists. On Thursday nights, you can watch movies on their big screen, or take part in their free workout classes. They even have events for your children to enjoy.

“It’s just nice to see people coming back together as a community smiles on their faces,” said Gross.

Opportunities, to bring us all together again after more than a year of standing so far apart.

