Cuyahoga County Board of Elections provides election update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) held a news conference Friday updating the latest on the upcoming special primary election on Aug. 3.

This election is to fill Congresswoman Marcia Fudge’s seat.

Earlier this year, Fudge was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Early in person voting for the special congressional primary election is underway at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

324 people have already taken advantage of early in person voting.

The vote by mail applications must be postmarked by Aug. 2 or you can take it to the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Elections officials said a common mistake in the vote by mail process is voters forget to fill out their date of birth on the application.

The BOE is also looking for election night workers on Aug. 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Workers will get paid $15 an hour.

If you are interested, please call 216-443-6600.

