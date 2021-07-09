2 Strong 4 Bullies
DeWine vetoes firework safety bill that would loosen restrictions

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. DeWine vetoed Senate Bill 113 this afternoon, which would have made changes regarding Ohio fireworks safety laws.

Senate Bill 113 would have allowed nonprofessionals to discharge fireworks.

The bill also would double the allowed square footage of firework stores without requiring the needed safety features.

You can read Gov. DeWine’s full veto message below:

“Pursuant to Article II, Section 16, of the Ohio Constitution, which states that the Governor may disapprove of any bill, I hereby disapprove of Substitute Senate Bill 113 and set forth the following reasons for so doing as it is not in the best interest of Ohioans.

“Substitute Senate Bill 113 (SB 113) would allow the discharge, by nonprofessionals, of fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers, and aerial fireworks, at all hours of the day (twenty-four hours per day) on a minimum of twenty-five (25) separate holidays in a calendar year (if certain holidays fall on a Sunday then two days would be allowed for that holiday increasing the number of allowable days).

“The bill doubles the allowable square footage of fireworks stores, increasing them from 5,000 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet, without requiring adequate safety features in those stores with enhanced square footage.

“Since the Scottown, Ohio, (Lawrence County) fireworks store tragedy in 1996, there have been 2 major studies, one by Battelle Labs in 2000 and another study by Southwest Research Institute in 2008 (produced for the fireworks industry) to help find better ways to build and operate fireworks stores. SB 113 does not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in these studies but nevertheless doubles the square footage of stores that are selling these devices to the public.

“SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws.

“For these reasons, this veto is in the public interest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

