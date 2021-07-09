Dog killed in apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One dog was killed in an apartment fire Friday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

The fire department said the fire started in a two-story building on Woodland Avenue at E. 115th Street.

An additional ladder truck was called to the scene, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

All residents were evacuated safely.

The fire department said the fire was caused by a faulty window air conditioner unit.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.