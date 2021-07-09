2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria Friendship APL holds pet food bank

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Friendship APL holds a monthly food bank to provide dry dog and cat food to Lorain County residents who may need help feeding their pets.

Their monthly food bank will be held tomorrow, July 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friendship APL is located at 8303 Murray Ridge Road.

Patrons must wear masks and practice social distancing, according to their website.

Patrons will also have to fill out a form with their information upon arrival.

The pet pantry is held on the second Saturday of every month.

Tomorrow is our monthly Food Bank! If you need a little help feeding your pets this month, stop by Friendship APL between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 10th.

Posted by Friendship Animal Protective League on Friday, July 9, 2021

