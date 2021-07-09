2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Human trafficking drop-in center in Cleveland helps survivors come forward when they’re ready

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More people are now at risk for human trafficking since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, the U.S. State Department recently warned.

Many victims of human trafficking have been taken advantage of during their toughest times.

Just last week, an Akron hotel clerk was charged in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation, leading to the discovery of five victims.

This is just one of the most recent cases of human trafficking here in Northeast Ohio.

“Although most people think it doesn’t happen here, we know it does and it happens day in day out right in front of us. It’s very difficult to see at times,” said Sarah Trimble, chief external affairs officer for the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

19 Investigates found Northern Ohio ranks in the top 10 for most criminals charged in federal human trafficking cases last year, according to the Human Trafficking Institute.

Ohio has ranked as high as fifth in the nation for all reported human trafficking cases.

But a new approach could bring more survivors forward.

A nondescript building at East 105th Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland is now a “safe place.”

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s Human Trafficking Drop-in Center just opened this March.

“We’re here to meet people where they are when they need us and we hope that anybody who has experienced labor and sex trafficking will check us out even if it’s just for a shower. Even for it’s a cup of coffee,” Trimble said.

19 Investigates got a tour of the drop-in center, where survivors can get food and a place to rest, do their laundry or get help with searching for jobs.

Art created by human trafficking survivors is displayed around the drop-in center.
Art created by human trafficking survivors is displayed around the drop-in center.(WOIO)

The most common way police found out about human trafficking cases last year was self-reporting by a survivor.

Breaking away can be difficult, but that’s not where their challenges end.

This drop-in center can be there for survivors every step of the way.

“If someone is seeking justice through the justice system they can come here and get free advocacy. If someone needs help with basic needs, they can come here and get case management services, link them to temporary housing or more permanent housing than some of the shelters they’re in,” Trimble said.

We found over a dozen trafficking survivors have stopped by the center so far.

Advocates said that’s a monumental feat compared to what they’ve seen at similar agencies.

And there is no pressure for any commitment from survivors who use their services.

Donations

The drop-in center runs on donations. If you would like to help, they will take new clothing, shoes, undergarments, toiletries, old cell phones and chargers.

You can also make a monetary donation to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and earmark it for the Human Trafficking Drop-in Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

The City of Kirtland is in the process of terminating Chief of Police Lance Nosse following a...
Kirtland Chief of Police faces termination for misconduct including harassment, habitual drunkenness
Cleveland property owners answer call for help as trees damage resident’s fence, threaten more...
Cleveland property owners answer call for help as trees damage resident’s fence, threaten more problems
Drone video captured a dramatic ocean rescue off the coast of North Carolina
Mother shares story of survival after she and her son were rescued by Stow teenager
Cleveland Clergy Coalition encourages people to vote early in a special Ohio election.
Cleveland Clergy Coalition encourages people vote early in a special Ohio election