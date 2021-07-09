2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kirtland Chief of Police faces termination for misconduct including harassment, habitual drunkenness

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Kirtland is in the process of terminating Chief of Police Lance Nosse following a three-month investigation that concluded Nosse was guilty of “misfeasance, malfeasance, nonfeasance, misconduct in office, gross neglect of duty, and/or habitual drunkeness.”

A letter from Kirtland Mayor Kevin F. Potter outlined Nosse’s transgressions, which include drinking before operating a city vehicle in April, misusing a sergeant’s phone, and leaving the city of Kirtland for personal trips during business hours.

Nosse is also accused of “frequent use of vulgar hand gestures, vulgar language, verbal abuse (yelling, providing mean-spirited comments), sexual comments, gender comments, LGBTQ comments, and racial comments,” all of which are defined by the city as “unbecoming conduct.”

According to the letter, Nosse “explicitly and/or implicitly ridiculed, mocked, derided, or belittled subordinates” and made offensive or derogatory comments to subordinates based on their race, color or sex.

The letter from Potter outlines a total of 13 charges against Nosse, including the ones described above.

Potter lists footage from a camera at a City employee’s house and a phone bill showing “excessive texting on the sergeant’s phone” as evidence for Nosse’s accused behavior.

Nosse’s termination now goes to City Council for its approval. Two thirds of City Council members must approve the termination for it be successful.

Nosse originally agreed to retire on July 2, but according to Potter’s letter, Nosse’s lawyer alerted the department on July 6 that was not the case. Thus, the City went forward with removal procedures.

