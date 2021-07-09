Missing man last seen Wednesday in Mentor, family says

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is seeking the public’s help in locating their relative who is missing.

Butch Campbell was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Mentor Headlands.

Campbell’s family said he left home with notifying anyone. They said he is driving red Kia Rio.

Campbell is 6″1′ and weighs 195 pounds.

His eyes are blue and his hair is silver / gray.

Contact Mentor police at 440-255-1234 if you see Butch Campbell or know his location.

You can also contact Campbell’s family at 440-382-5807.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.