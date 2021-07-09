2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing man last seen Wednesday in Mentor, family says

MISSING: Butch Campbell
MISSING: Butch Campbell(Source: Family of Butch Campbell)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is seeking the public’s help in locating their relative who is missing.

Butch Campbell was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Mentor Headlands.

Campbell’s family said he left home with notifying anyone. They said he is driving red Kia Rio.

Campbell is 6″1′ and weighs 195 pounds.

His eyes are blue and his hair is silver / gray.

Contact Mentor police at 440-255-1234 if you see Butch Campbell or know his location.

You can also contact Campbell’s family at 440-382-5807.

