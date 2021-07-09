Nationwide patio furniture shortage hitting Northeast Ohio

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - A nationwide patio shortage is hitting home right here in Northeast Ohio. The demand is huge and the supply is low and that’s turning into a lot of frustrated customers and store owners.

“We’ve been in business for around 60 years and we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Jessica Kronenberger the project curator with Valley City Supply.

Valley City Supply is at a 19 week lead time for patio furniture. This means customers are patiently waiting to sit outside on their patios with new furniture.

Valley City Supply isn’t the only store experiencing this.

“We talked to other manufactures and everyone is kind of experiencing the same thing. We’ll still get customer shocks here and there of wait, 19 weeks,” said Kronenberger.

The store tells 19 News product shortages across the country have become the new norm, due to the pandemic.

“Just with the past year and a half with the pandemic, everyone has been spending more time at home, and now everyone wants their home to look like their vacation spot,” said Sarah Frantz, showroom curator with Valley City Supply

The store attributes the shortage to a variety of things.

“Obviously, at the beginning of the pandemic last year, manufacturing had to halt in Ohio,” said Frantz.

“Mainly we just see a lot of labor shortages and material shortages, even the trucking industry is having hard time getting material from point A to point B,” said Kronenberger.

The workers at Valley City Supply will keep doing business, and waiting for the day things get back to normal.

“I guess best case scenario maybe in the winter when everything slows down for outdoor living needs, we’ll see some catch up there,” said Kronenberger.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.