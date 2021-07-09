Northeast Ohio weather: Fall preview overnight into Saturday morning; turning humid and stormy next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a humid and unsettled week, things will turn cooler-than-average Friday night into Saturday morning.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting overnight lows in the 50s this evening.

We’ll “thaw” into the mid 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Humidity levels will be quite pleasant during this time.

Unfortunately, humidity will begin to rise on Sunday.

Scattered storms will return to the region on Sunday, too.

Regarding next week, each day will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

Scattered storms will be possible each day.

