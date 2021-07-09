Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night. Humidity level continues to drop today. A good amount of cloud cover out there. Just a spot shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Area temperatures will only be around 70 degrees for a high. A light wind tonight will allow temperatures to fall well in the 50s by early tomorrow morning. A comfortable day tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. I went with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night is looking dry with increasing clouds. A broad area of low pressure develops Sunday in southern Iowa and northern Missouri. This system will give us an unsettled pattern. Cloudy sky Sunday with a good bet for rain. High temperatures in the 70s. Humidity level rises again.

