Old Brooklyn kids caught on camera smashing neighbor’s car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video captured by a neighbor in Old Brooklyn shows three kids smashing a car with an ax. The kids also threw rocks at a garage window and a house currently being renovated on Clybourne Avenue.

“I came across it on the Brooklyn page today and I was just like wow, that’s my place,” said homeowner, Andrew Guelker.

Guelker and Grace Yanochko own the home. The car belongs to their uncle.

“I can’t believe kids are doing this stuff,” said Guelker. “I can’t believe that people are letting this happen. I mean we’re trying to fix this house up and make the neighborhood nicer and I mean this is not the first time we’ve dealt with something like this happening. My garage has been broken into I don’t know how many times now it’s just ridiculous that they’re letting this go on, you know?”

“We have a 9-year-old daughter and there’s no way that this behavior would ever be acceptable in our household,” said Yanochko.

The couple couldn’t believe no one was watching these kids, who don’t appear to be older than 10.

“That’s very surprising to me,” said Guelker. “You would think there would be somebody watching them.”

The couple has also had to board up the back door because people kept kicking it in. They’ve also had several hundred dollars of tools stolen.

“We were living in an up and down double and it was an arson in 2015, nine days before Christmas and my father before he passed away bought us this house to renovate and raise our girls in and my mom and my father have passed away since so you know to renovate and get it up to what we agreed to with my dad before he passed away is our goal,” said Yanochko.

While we were interviewing the couple, the mother of some of the kids involved saw us and started talking to Yanochko. The kids ended up coming over to apologize.

The couple had been planning on going to the police, but they worked out a deal with the kids and the parents that if they come over and help them renovate the house, they won’t press charges. They are hoping hard work will teach them a lesson.

