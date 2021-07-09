University Heights Police continue to investigate broad daylight carjacking

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police continue to investigate after a carjacking, that played out in the middle of the afternoon, left many in a neighborhood just off of Warrensville Center Road more than just a little concerned.

Mayor Michael Brennan said that the city has seen a reduction in crime during the past year, and said you could count the number of violent incidents in the city on one hand since he has been mayor, but that won’t stop a complete investigation into the carjacking.

“The city of University Heights, our police department, both take this matter very seriously, this is an active investigation and I have the full confidence of our police department to investigate and hopefully solve this matter,” Brennan said.

Police believe the victims, who had just moved to University Heights, were followed home from a local grocery store by the suspects.

One of the victims said, as soon as they got out of the car they were approached by two young men, dressed head to toe in black, both of whom had guns.

They stole cell phones and the car.

“It happened so fast I was just surprised that there was a person and that they were pointing a gun at me,” one of the victims said, “It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever had happen to me.”

The mayor praised the couple for not trying to do anything heroic in an attempt to save the car and said all residents in University Heights should be mindful of their surroundings.

“Fortunately these incidents are very isolated when it comes to our city,” the mayor said.

