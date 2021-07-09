Will you need a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer on Thursday announced it has been studying whether or not a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be useful to protect against variants like the Delta variant.

“We have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within six to 12 months after full vaccination,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.

“While protection against severe disease remained high across the full six months, a decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are expected. Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection,” they continued.

The pharmaceutical company is expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for a third dose, but both the FDA and the CDC have not backed that plan.

In a joint statement, both the FDA and the CDC said those that are fully vaccinated, “do not need a booster shot at this time.”

“People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta,” according to the statement. “People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.”

You can learn more when 19 News interviews Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist with University Hospitals. Watch at 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.