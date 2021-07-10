1 dead after shooting in Canton, police say
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said one person was fatally shot early Saturday morning.
Officers found the victim unresponsive when they arrived to the 900 block of 3rd Street NW, according to a news release from police.
They were discovered laying on a home’s front porch with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
The victim hasn’t been identified, police said. The Stark County Coroner’s Office pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police were called out around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Contact Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144 if you have information about this shooting.
Send an anonymous tip by contacting Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.
