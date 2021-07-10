2 Strong 4 Bullies
10 puppies wait to be ‘bailed out’ at shelter after Euclid Police ‘apprehend’ them around city
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever seen a cop car full of puppies before? Euclid Police has...

Euclid Police said they found 10 “hooligans running amok” around the city on Friday with no sign of their owner.

Officers “apprehended” these “troublemakers” and took them to the Euclid Animal Shelter “until they can be bailed out!” police joked on Facebook.

Police said to check out Euclid Pet Pals by clicking here “to see if these rascals might become available for adoption!”

Take a look at pictures of the mischievous little pups shared by police:

