Arthur Keith’s family protests outside CHMA police headquarters days after officer cleared of charges in shooting death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Arthur Keith continues to demand justice months after the 19-year-old was shot and killed by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer.
Their latest push for accountability comes after an announcement by the Ohio Attorney General Office’s on Wednesday: A grand jury determined, based on Bureau of Criminal Investigation findings, that the officer acted “reasonably” in the fatal shooting of Keith. No indictments will be filed for any of the involved officers.
Keith died Nov. 13, 2020 near a parking lot of the King Kennedy housing complex on Cleveland’s East Side.
Police said CMHA officers approached a van Keith occupied because it matched the description of a van previously used in a shooting. Officers asked Keith to step out of the vehicle. Investigators said the CMHA officer shot Keith as he made a “motion.” Of the four shots fired by the officer, Keith was struck once near his armpit. A firearm with Keith’s DNA on it was recovered near his body.
Keith’s family is now calling for the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the possibility of a civil rights violation.
Supporters will protest Saturday afternoon outside CHMA police headquarters.
It’s happening at 2 p.m. at 5715 Woodland Ave. in Cleveland.
