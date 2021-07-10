CDC: fully vaccinated students, teachers, staff fully vaccinated can return to classroom without masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wearing face masks could now be a chapter for the history books because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended on Friday that anyone fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear masks in schools. That includes students, teachers, and school staff.

The CDC also recommends three feet of social distancing between each person instead of six feet.

Steve Goggin is the Superintendent of Westlake City Schools and agrees with the CDC that the goal should be to get students back in the classroom where they have the best chance to learn.

“It should be a top priority to get students in school five days a week, in-person, with their classmates, their teachers, but do it safely.”

Laura Kerns is now a Cleveland parent after pulling her young children out of schools in New York State in March because of COVID concerns.

Kerns told 19 News her kids are still too young to get the vaccine so they’ll be wearing masks to school this year.

But she has confidence the CDC has done its homework and the timing is right.

“I think that as long as science is behind it, it’s a good thing. I think kids need social interaction that school provides more than anything else. And if it enables more families to get their kids back in school I think that’s an important thing.”

But Tiarra Jesus, the mother to an 11-year-old son, said she’s not so sure about sending her child to schools with others who are not wearing masks.

Her son was in the classroom before COVID hit but will continue to be homeschooled for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t feel comfortable with it because I still feel like the levels are high and it’s still putting the kids at risk. Even with the vaccine, people are still catching it again. So, I’m just still not comfortable with it.”

But Westlake’s Superintendent said even though masks have played a major role in COVID safety, their schools during summer programming made masks optional.

He said even if schools decide that people who are vaccinated do not have to wear a face-covering there are other safety measures like sanitizing every inch of the school every day and having proper ventilation that will remain in place.

“It’s really going pretty well. We haven’t had any issues with students and will continue to sanitize and have proper ventilation to decrease the threat of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Goggin also told 19 News there is still plenty of time before school starts and the CDC could issue even more recommendations.

