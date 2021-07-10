City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for your next best friend with four paws and a tail?

There’s a kennel full of them at City Dogs Cleveland with reduced adoption fees to help find their ‘furever’ home!

City Dogs Cleveland said it’s been a while since they were at capacity, but now they are desperate for adopters as more and more dogs keep coming into the facility already packed with “wonderful” dogs.

The dogs that are ready to join your family range from one to 10 years old and 40 to 100 pounds.

“Whether you’re looking for a dog to help you improve your mile run time or a dog to help perfect your couch lounging technique - or something in between! - our adoption counselors are ready and eager to help make a suggestion,” City Dogs said.

The adoption fees are being reduced to $21 on July 10-11, “so if you have been thinking about adopting, now is a great time!”

Click here to set up a meet with your new best friend this weekend.

See all the adoptable dogs waiting to meet you by clicking here.

The dogs pictured below are just a few of the many ready to find their family!

