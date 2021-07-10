2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel

City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel
City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel(City Dogs Cleveland)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for your next best friend with four paws and a tail?

There’s a kennel full of them at City Dogs Cleveland with reduced adoption fees to help find their ‘furever’ home!

City Dogs Cleveland said it’s been a while since they were at capacity, but now they are desperate for adopters as more and more dogs keep coming into the facility already packed with “wonderful” dogs.

The dogs that are ready to join your family range from one to 10 years old and 40 to 100 pounds.

“Whether you’re looking for a dog to help you improve your mile run time or a dog to help perfect your couch lounging technique - or something in between! - our adoption counselors are ready and eager to help make a suggestion,” City Dogs said.

The adoption fees are being reduced to $21 on July 10-11, “so if you have been thinking about adopting, now is a great time!”

Click here to set up a meet with your new best friend this weekend.

See all the adoptable dogs waiting to meet you by clicking here.

The dogs pictured below are just a few of the many ready to find their family!

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees to find ‘furever’ homes for full kennel (Source: City Dogs Cleveland)
Garland on Team USA promotion
Garland on Team USA promotion
The City of Kirtland is in the process of terminating Chief of Police Lance Nosse following a...
Kirtland Chief of Police faces termination for misconduct including harassment, habitual drunkenness
Cleveland property owners answer call for help as trees damage resident’s fence, threaten more...
Cleveland property owners answer call for help as trees damage resident’s fence, threaten more problems