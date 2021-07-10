12-year-old boy found after going missing from Cleveland

UPDATE: Cleveland police said Joshua Lunch was located as of 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

His family member was also found, police said.

Cleveland police will continue investigating this incident.

Original story below.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who is missing.

Joshua R. Lunch II was last seen Friday at a home in the 3500 block of W. 136th Street.

Lunch was possibly seen in the area of E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue, police said.

He may be with his aunt without his parents’ permission, a spokesperson for Cleveland police said in an email.

Call 911 or 216-621-1234 if you see Joshua Lunch or know his location.

