Man exposes himself to Lakewood woman walking her dog

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman is traumatized after a man flashed her while she was walking her dog on Donald Avenue near Clifton Boulevard.

“It’s very surprising, violating,” Suzanne Hall said.

Hall was walking her dog, Cashew, around 5:30 Thursday evening in her Lakewood neighborhood when a man in a black Mazda SUV asked her for directions to Lakewood Park.

“I started giving him directions and he was saying he couldn’t hear me,” recalled Hall. “He was saying, can you come a little closer, come a little closer. So I’m, against my better judgment getting closer to his vehicle, and then another car started to turn left onto our street like right in the area where I was standing in the middle of the road. After that happened, he said can you just come forward and give them room to pass.”

At this point, Hall said she was only about 10 inches away from his car.

“I felt very uncomfortable with and he’s still asking for directions saying things like turn left and turn go straight? What street is it near? I don’t understand… and I’m starting to think it’s a little weird at this point and then I glance down, and I see that he has no pants on, he is fully erect and he is masturbating,” Hall said.

She immediately jumped back and ran off. After that, she reported it to the police.

Hall said she was in such shock she forgot to lock at the license plate number, but she does remember what the man looked like.

“He was a Black male probably mid to early 20s,” Hall said. “Ear length locks. He had a black t-shirt on that day, no hat or anything, brown eyes. Probably about 130-145, he didn’t look very tall.”

She said ever since it happened, she hasn’t felt safe walking her dog alone.

“I went home, and we were supposed to eat dinner and I felt so sick I couldn’t even eat actually for a moment,” she said. “I mean it might sound a little dramatic like you wouldn’t think that it’s that violating or jarring but it is especially when you’re not expecting that.”

If you’ve seen this man or had a similar experience, make sure you report it to Lakewood Police, because it is a crime, public indecency.

Hall is also asking anyone with cameras in the area to see if they caught his plate number.

