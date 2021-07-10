2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Brief break before the next round of storms

19 First Alert Forecast- file photo
19 First Alert Forecast- file photo((Source: WOIO))
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a mainly sunny start today, clouds will be on the increase as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers show up tonight before daybreak as lows slip into the 60s.

Heat, humidity and scattered storms return on Sunday with highs approaching 80.

Tuesday through Friday will be warm and humid with a 40 to 70 percent threat of showers and storms each day along with highs each day in the 80s.

