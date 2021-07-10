2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stow police search for suspect vehicle after shooting at Walmart

By Avery Williams and Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow police are searching for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at the Walmart early Saturday morning.

The car is described as a 2002-2005 tan Ford Explorer, according to a news release from police. The vehicle was captured on camera.

Stow police are searching for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at the Walmart early Saturday morning.(Source: Stow Department Police)

The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. at the Walmart located at 3520 Hudson Drive.

Police said officers were called out after shots were fired at the south front doors and foyer.

Someone fired approximately six shots from the car, according to the release.

Police said employees were inside the building, but no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle fled after the shooting, police said.

Call Stow police at 330-689-5732 if you have information about this shooting.

A spokesperson for Walmart said they are fully cooperating with the police investigation. The store was closed when the shooting happened, she said.

There are support services available for employees impacted by the shooting, the spokesperson said in an email.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

