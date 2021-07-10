Triston McKenzie magnificent, Indians nip Royals 2-1 on Bradley walkoff HR
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last time he pitched at home, Triston McKenzie admitted he was “overwhelmed” by the crowd and pitched poorly.
Friday, he did the overwhelming.
McKenzie returned from the minor leagues to strike out nine in 7 scoreless innings and the Indians beat Kansas City 2-1 before a big Dollar Dog Night/fireworks crowd at Progressive Field.
The 23-year-old righthander allowed just 1 hit and walked one. He threw 85 pitches.
McKenzie left with a 1-0 lead but Jorge Soler erased that with a solo homer off Emmanuel Clase in the 8th.
Bobby Bradley then delivered the game-winner, a solo home run in the 9th.
Bradley Zimmer drove in the first Cleveland run with an RBI single in the 2nd inning.
Manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 8th inning, arguing a controversial double play where Cesar Hernandez and Daniel Johnson were both called out at 3rd base.
Before the game, Cleveland optioned Sam Hentges to AAA Columbus, creating a roster spot for McKenzie.
