2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Triston McKenzie magnificent, Indians nip Royals 2-1 on Bradley walkoff HR

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last time he pitched at home, Triston McKenzie admitted he was “overwhelmed” by the crowd and pitched poorly.

Friday, he did the overwhelming.

McKenzie returned from the minor leagues to strike out nine in 7 scoreless innings and the Indians beat Kansas City 2-1 before a big Dollar Dog Night/fireworks crowd at Progressive Field.

The 23-year-old righthander allowed just 1 hit and walked one. He threw 85 pitches.

McKenzie left with a 1-0 lead but Jorge Soler erased that with a solo homer off Emmanuel Clase in the 8th.

Bobby Bradley then delivered the game-winner, a solo home run in the 9th.

Bradley Zimmer drove in the first Cleveland run with an RBI single in the 2nd inning.

Manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 8th inning, arguing a controversial double play where Cesar Hernandez and Daniel Johnson were both called out at 3rd base.

Before the game, Cleveland optioned Sam Hentges to AAA Columbus, creating a roster spot for McKenzie.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10)- drives past Oklahoma City Thunder's Hamidou Diallo...
Cavs guard Darius Garland promoted to Team USA (temporarily)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker during the...
Cavs fan-favorite Delly heads home to resume career down under
Kent State pitcher Luke Albright looks to be drafted in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.
Kent State pitcher hopeful for early pick in 2021 MLB draft
Ohio guard Jason Preston (0) in a first-round game against Virginia in the NCAA men's college...
OU’s Jason Preston staying in NBA Draft