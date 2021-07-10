Triston McKenzie magnificent, Indians nip Royals 2-1 on Bradley walkoff HR

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last time he pitched at home, Triston McKenzie admitted he was “overwhelmed” by the crowd and pitched poorly.

Friday, he did the overwhelming.

McKenzie returned from the minor leagues to strike out nine in 7 scoreless innings and the Indians beat Kansas City 2-1 before a big Dollar Dog Night/fireworks crowd at Progressive Field.

The 23-year-old righthander allowed just 1 hit and walked one. He threw 85 pitches.

.@T_eazy24 is the youngest (23 y, 341d) @Indians pitcher to go 7+ IP , 9+ Ks, and allowing 1 H or fewer since Dennis Eckersley in 1977. pic.twitter.com/0LNkpz10MH — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 10, 2021

McKenzie left with a 1-0 lead but Jorge Soler erased that with a solo homer off Emmanuel Clase in the 8th.

Bobby Bradley then delivered the game-winner, a solo home run in the 9th.

For the 2nd straight night, the Indians have hit a walk-off home run (Franmil Reyes Thursday, Bobby Bradley Friday).



It's the 2nd time since the start of last season that the Indians have hit a walk-off HR in consecutive games.



No other team in that span has done it once. pic.twitter.com/tDfD91UVpO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 10, 2021

Bradley Zimmer drove in the first Cleveland run with an RBI single in the 2nd inning.

Manager Terry Francona was ejected in the 8th inning, arguing a controversial double play where Cesar Hernandez and Daniel Johnson were both called out at 3rd base.

Tito gets tossed as tensions run high after a wild sequence of events led to two @Indians runners getting tagged out at third base.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/LM2dI5lGfZ — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 10, 2021

Before the game, Cleveland optioned Sam Hentges to AAA Columbus, creating a roster spot for McKenzie.

