Young person shot near popular East Cleveland shopping district

(Dan Wagner)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young female was shot Saturday evening at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Superior Road in East Cleveland, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near a popular shopping district at the intersection. A car with a shattered windshield was left in the roadway outside the Villa Shoe Store on Superior Road, according to a 19 News photojournalist on the scene.

East Cleveland police confirmed that the shooting occurred, but did not immediately provide additional details. The victim’s age and condition are unknown at this time.

Check back for updates.

East Cleveland police responded to the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Superior Road.
East Cleveland police responded to the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Superior Road. (Dan Wagner)

