2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say

1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a restaurant in Cleveland.

Shots were fired around 7 a.m. at Rubin’s Family Restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police said.

Cleveland EMS took the man to a local hospital. Police could not provide an update on his condition.

Police have not made an arrest.

Rubin’s Family Restaurant is located at 14651 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

This is a developing story. 19 News will report more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Severe storms possible today and tomorrow; threat of high winds
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Cain Park
The Cain Park Arts Festival returns this year after being held virtually in 2020
Two East Cleveland police officers arrested in connection with felony theft charges