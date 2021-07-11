1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a restaurant in Cleveland.
Shots were fired around 7 a.m. at Rubin’s Family Restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police said.
Cleveland EMS took the man to a local hospital. Police could not provide an update on his condition.
Police have not made an arrest.
Rubin’s Family Restaurant is located at 14651 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.
This is a developing story. 19 News will report more information as it becomes available.
